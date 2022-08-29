U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741,243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $139,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

