Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) rose 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 175,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,771,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after buying an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,721,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 1,294.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 10,470,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after buying an additional 9,719,880 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.