USDX [Lighthouse] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $73,786.68 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00585380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00263599 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001802 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013637 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

