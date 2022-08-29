USDX [Lighthouse] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $73,786.68 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00585380 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00263599 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00054750 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001802 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013637 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
