Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Reaches $57.68 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Utrust has a market cap of $57.68 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084820 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

