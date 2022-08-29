Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 10.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.72% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $30,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.14. 1,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,786. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.33. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.