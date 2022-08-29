Vanilla (VNL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00094155 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00030815 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019634 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00258237 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030353 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About Vanilla
Vanilla (VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.