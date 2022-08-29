VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

