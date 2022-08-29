Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Sells $53,649.79 in Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
VIRX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,652. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.
