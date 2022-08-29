Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading Down 4%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. 370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 556,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.