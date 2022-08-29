Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading Down 4%

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. 370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 556,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Virgin Orbit Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virgin Orbit Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Orbit (VORB)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.