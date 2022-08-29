Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 320,310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 247,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 930.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $4,112,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

