Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $345.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.14.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $338.51 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $361.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.85.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

