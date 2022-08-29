Wilder World Reaches One Day Volume of $932,234.00 (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $24.35 million and $932,234.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

