Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.73.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $154.63 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.42.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

