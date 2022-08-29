Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.73.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 107,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 375,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,677,000 after buying an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

