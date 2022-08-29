Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $88,641.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $59,027.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $88,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $382,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
Recommended Stories
