Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $88,641.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $59,027.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $88,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $382,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

About Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

