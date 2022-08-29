WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.73. 624,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 99,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

