Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY – Get Rating) were down 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 12.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.
