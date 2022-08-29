x42 Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,533.00 (X42)

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 85.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. x42 Protocol has a market cap of $418,969.26 and approximately $1,533.00 worth of x42 Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, x42 Protocol has traded 114.4% higher against the US dollar. One x42 Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00097395 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00031310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00267510 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030098 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

x42 Protocol Profile

x42 Protocol (X42) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. x42 Protocol’s total supply is 20,167,050 coins and its circulating supply is 20,166,886 coins. x42 Protocol’s official Twitter account is @x42protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. x42 Protocol’s official website is www.x42.tech. The Reddit community for x42 Protocol is /r/x42 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. x42 Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@hitmancro/x42-protocol-a-path-to-feeless-and-open-society-40e24d2dcf37.

According to CryptoCompare, “x42 allows for regular users to launch applications that would require big publishers to host them, at a much higher cost; be those decentralized applications for users' cell phone, PC, Mac or even single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi. The x42 protocol allows for anyone that is creative and driven enough to launch any type of project for a near-zero cost, and without any transaction fees after that. “

x42 Protocol Coin Trading

