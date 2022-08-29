Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XELB opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

