Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.77. 55,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,110,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 319.87% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $39,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 271,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

