Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 21,810 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.13% of OLO worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

OLO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.65. 24,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,679. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

