Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 76,979 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,979 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up 3.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Snap worth $111,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Snap by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 701,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,188,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

