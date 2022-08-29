Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for 2.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 2.29% of Sprout Social worth $99,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 348,670 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 278,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,888.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 166,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 131,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $3,739,243. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,523. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

