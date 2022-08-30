14,179 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,845. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

