181,723 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 181,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,037,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.27% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.68. The company had a trading volume of 246,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,912. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

