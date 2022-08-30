34,575 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,910,000. Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,933,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,477.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 585,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 699,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 497,506 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,630,787 shares of company stock valued at $106,651,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of CG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. 80,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,327. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

