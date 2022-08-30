3,676 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Novavax by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Novavax by 3,018.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Novavax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

