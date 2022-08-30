3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

