4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market cap of $303,551.20 and $32.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

