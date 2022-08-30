89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 34.9% in August

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

