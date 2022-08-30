AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Davidson Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 5.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 131,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

