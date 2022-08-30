AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,455 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 91.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,712,000 after buying an additional 128,934 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 307.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
