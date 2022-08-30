Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,541,705 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 5,750.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $46,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,358. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.