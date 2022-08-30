Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $2,487,002.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,470,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,503,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $2,487,002.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,470,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,503,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,129,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,653,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,908 shares of company stock worth $17,770,235. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.8 %

Morningstar Profile

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $228.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average is $254.72. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

