Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 107 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,401,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $11,352,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.70. 7,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,057. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

