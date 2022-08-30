Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,996. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.07 and its 200-day moving average is $255.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

