Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:TDG traded down $20.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.13. 12,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.29. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.