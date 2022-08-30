Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.58. 23,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

