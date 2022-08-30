Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. 122,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

