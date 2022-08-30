Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.99 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.