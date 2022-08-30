Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,723. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

