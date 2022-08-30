Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.5% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 236,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

