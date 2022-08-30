Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2,101.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,602 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 48,303 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $373.67. 61,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,424. The firm has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

