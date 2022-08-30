Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,336 over the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 90.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

