Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 490,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $47.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 472,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 276,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 462,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

