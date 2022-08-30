Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Affirm by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

