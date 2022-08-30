AGA Token (AGA) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

AGA Token (AGA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. AGA Token has a market capitalization of $755,058.35 and $133.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGA Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AGA Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00831759 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
AGA Token Coin Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com.
AGA Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for AGA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.