Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $128.28. 1,643,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

