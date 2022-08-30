Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AGTI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. 2,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,305.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $242,466.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $619,842.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.