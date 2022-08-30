Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 847,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$25.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

